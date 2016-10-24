Law enforcement raids Bethel house used by suspected drug dealers

State troopers, investigators and local police raided a house in Bethel this week and recovered heroin, crack cocaine, money and drug paraphernalia. They arrested seven people.

According to the State Trooper dispatch, the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit with local State and Wildlife Troopers and the Bethel Police Department conducted a raid on a house near Atsaq Street in Bethel Thursday afternoon. They found over 47 grams of heroin and over a half a pound of crack cocaine, both with an estimated total value of just under $290,000. They also found $64,000 in cash.

Anthony Washington Sr. 57, has been charged with third degree controlled substance misconduct for maintaining a house where drugs are sold. He faces two conspiracy counts as well. He's being held on $150,000 bail.

Anthony Washington Jr. 30, was charged with two counts of selling drugs, both incidents near a school, as well as conspiracy and controlled substance misconduct in the fourth degree.

Two people from California, Shawayne Jenkins 34, and Ryan Daniels 39, were each charged with two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, as well as possession of more than a gram of heroin, selling within 500 feet of a school, and conspiracy. They are each held on $500,000 bail.

Eric Kinegak 34, was charged with two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second and fourth degree; for possessing over a gram of heroin and possessing within 500 feet of a school. Kinegak was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Melissa Beans 36, was charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, conspiracy for selling heroin within 500 feet of a school, and misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree. She is being held on $150,000 bail.

Albert Cleveland 30, of Quinhagak was charged with violating his parole conditions and is being held without bail.

The State Trooper dispatch said the case is still under investigation.