Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The man with the plan: Keith Meyer and the future of AKLNG

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

As the state of Alaska takes the lead in the effort to build a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope, it finds itself taking responsibility for what would be one of the largest, most complex projects in the world.

In latest high-profile resignation, head of state’s oil and gas division quits

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The state’s top oil and gas regulator is stepping down. Corri Feige emailed colleagues yesterday saying her last day is October 3rd.

Alaskans endure rising insurance costs

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaskans shopping for individual health insurance on the federal exchange will only be able to choose from one insurer when open enrollment starts on November 1st. Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska is increasing premiums an average of 7.3 percent.

High winds knock out power to 33,000 Interior households

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Anchorage didn't experience high winds as predicted last night but winds up to 70 miles per hour knocked out power to about 33,000 households around the Interior, including more than 500 in the Delta Junction area that went without electricity for about 15 hours.

Washington man due in federal court for Alaska scam

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A Puyallup, Wash. man is due in the U.S. District Court in Alaska on Thursday to face charges he defrauded several million dollars out of victims in Alaska, money he then gambled away. Floyd Jay Mann allegedly ran his elaborate scam for several years, and many or most of his victims are from Dillingham.

Ask a Climatologist: The Blob is back

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The blob is back. The term was coined a few years ago to describe a warm patch of water in the Gulf of Alaska and Northern Pacific Ocean. It can turn the weather warm and dry in the state.

Alaska fisheries escape effects of climate change for now

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

With coastlines eroding, temperatures rising and sea ice retreating, Alaska is feeling the effects of a warming planet. But a new federal report suggests so far fisheries in the state haven’t experienced many observable impacts of climate change.