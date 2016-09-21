Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds viaemail, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Man on a mission: Gov. Walker and the gas line

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The announcement this summer that Alaska will pursue a state-owned natural gas pipeline is a major U-turn after more than a decade of negotiations with the big three North Slope oil companies.

Murkowski says Navy has explaining to do

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington DC

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the Navy is again snubbing the concerns of Alaskans as it prepares for the next Northern Edge. That’s a military exercise, held every two years, that stretches from the Gulf of Alaska into the Interior.

Kenai Peninsula, Southcentral brace for high winds, flooding

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

High wind warnings go into effect Tuesday night throughout the Kenai Peninsula and Anchorage.

In Kotzebue, revenue doubts loom as alcohol returns to the ballot

Tyler Stup, KNOM - Nome

Since October 2011, the city-owned Kotzebue Package Store has been selling alcohol. Come October 4th, local voters will decide the fate of the store, when they’re asked if the city should ban alcohol sales all over again.

4 charged with illegally killing walrus, causing stampedes

The Associated Press

Federal prosecutors in Alaska have charged four men with killing walrus gathered on the state's northwest shore last year, removing the animals' ivory tusks and leaving the meat to waste.

Reporter discusses allegations of mismanagement at Alaska Blood Bank

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A recent complaint filed with the Food and Drug Administration alleges that mismanagement and financial impropriety at the Blood Bank of Alaska have led to dangerously short supplies of blood this summer. The story has been followed closely by the Alaska Journal of Commerce.

‘Amazing’ new Clearwater Lodge rises from ashes of historic structure

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Clearwater Lodge is back in business. Two years after the old structure was burglarized and burned to the ground, owner Kevin Ewing has opened a bigger, fancier lodge in the same scenic spot, on the banks of the Clearwater River near Delta Junction.