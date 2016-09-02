Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Investigation continues into mid-air plane collision near Russian Mission

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The investigation continues into a mid-air plane collision northwest of Russian Mission on Wednesday that left no survivors.

Clock is ticking on state dispute with Prudhoe Bay leaseholders

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The clock is ticking on a dispute between Governor Bill Walker's administration and the state's largest oil producers.

Seldovia residents warned of leaching lead

Daysha Eaton, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has released a report listing 15 water systems in Alaska that contain lead levels above the federal limit, and the City of Seldovia is among them.

Implementing a philosophy: As Juneau tackles crime bill, lots of questions left unanswered

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO – Juneau

Earlier this year, the state passed Senate Bill 91, a reform of Alaska’s criminal justice system. Its proponents hope it will reduce recidivism and the likelihood of repeat offenders.

Pioneering musher and husky breeder Natalie Norris dead at 94

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A pioneer of Alaska mushing passed away earlier this week. Natalie Norris moved to Alaska in the 40s, and along with her husband, Earl, helped establish the oldest kennel for Siberian Huskies in the world.

Steinau: No evidence that ballot issue affected race result

Associated Press

Alaska Democratic Party chairwoman Casey Steinau says there's no evidence to suggest that primary election-day problems affected the outcome of a northern Alaska legislative race.

Southeast Alaska school closing down over lack of students

Associated Press

A school on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska that saw only a handful of graduates last year is closing its doors due to a lack of students.

New, 3-D maps to help monitor climate change effects

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

In Kotzebue a year ago, President Obama called for a publicly available high-resolution elevation map of Alaska. And today it’s here. The maps will help Alaskans monitor the effects of climate change.

Western Arctic Caribou herd smaller than original estimates

Tyler Stup, KNOM – Nome

Originally thought to total 206,000, the Western Arctic Caribou herd is smaller than first estimated.

Cooperative Extension to keep doors open in Anchorage, Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The Cooperative Extension Service at the University of Alaska Fairbanks planned to close two offices this fall due to state budget cuts – one in Anchorage and the other in Sitka. But today (08-31-16), Extension leadership announced a plan to keep both offices open.