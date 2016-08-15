Weather, climate and the potential La Nina
There was a lot of concern about a big fire season this summer after a winter of very low snow fall and a dry spring. There were some burns but the season was not remarkable for fire, it was more of note for hot temps, then rainfall, mudslides and flooding. El Nino is getting to the geriatric stage and La Nina may be moving in. What will that mean for the next 6 months? We’ll talk to the climate experts and find out.
There’s also a big storm moving into the high arctic this weekend. It’s not going to impact Alaska but could have implications for sea ice.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Brian Bretschneider - climatologist
- Rick Thoman - NOAA climate expert-Fairbanks- in KUAC’s studio
- Statewide callers
