Weather, climate and the potential La Nina

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published August 15, 2016 at 3:06 PM AKDT

There was a lot of concern about a big fire season this summer after a winter of very low snow fall and a dry spring. There were some burns but the season was not remarkable for fire, it was more of note for hot temps, then rainfall, mudslides and flooding. El Nino is getting to the geriatric stage and La Nina may be moving in. What will that mean for the next 6 months? We’ll talk to the climate experts and find out.

There’s also a big storm moving into the high arctic this weekend. It’s not going to impact Alaska but could have implications for sea ice.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Brian Bretschneider - climatologist

  • Rick Thoman - NOAA climate expert-Fairbanks- in KUAC’s studio

  • Statewide callers

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
