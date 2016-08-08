Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Bill Streever’s book on moving air

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published August 8, 2016 at 1:09 PM AKDT
Bill Streever in studio for Talk of Alaska (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage)
Wind impacts everything from seed distribution to powering light bulbs. In the fascinating, deep dive tradition of his first two best-selling books ‘Cold’ and ‘Heat’, author Bill Streever examines all aspects of moving air in his latest book, ‘And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind.’

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Bill Streever - Author of ‘And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind’

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
