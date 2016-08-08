Bill Streever’s book on moving air
Wind impacts everything from seed distribution to powering light bulbs. In the fascinating, deep dive tradition of his first two best-selling books ‘Cold’ and ‘Heat’, author Bill Streever examines all aspects of moving air in his latest book, ‘And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind.’
- Bill Streever - Author of ‘And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind’
