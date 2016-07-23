Two people drown in Noorvik, police report

State troopers reported the drowning death of two people from the Northwest community of Noorvik this week. According to a press release, Merna Sheldon, age 54, and her son Albert Sheldon, age 34, were thrown from a skiff that had spun out of control on the Kobuk River Monday. 4-year-old Jim Sheldon, Merna's grandson, remained onboard until the skiff ran aground on the river bank.

The trio did not return on time from their trip to pick berries downriver, and a concerned friend went in search the next day. Jim Sheldon was found on the river bank alone, and was able to relay the details of the accident.

Albert Sheldon's body was recovered from the river Tuesday evening, and Merna Sheldon was found Wednesday evening.