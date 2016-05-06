Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 5, 2016

Download Audio

Coast Guard: Pilot injured in Era helicopter crash at Norris Glacier

Jeremy Hseih, KTOO-Juneau

The Coast Guard is reporting that a helicopter has crashed near the Norris Glacier and the pilot, who was the only person on board, is injured.

Alaska House votes to overhaul state's criminal justice system

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN/KTOO-Juneau

The House voted 28-11 on Thursday to adopt one of the largest overhauls ever to Alaska's criminal justice system.

In a first, state gets no bids for Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale

Rachel Waldholdz, APRN-Anchorage

Cook Inlet has apparently lost some of its charm - for the oil and gas industry. For the first time ever, when the state offered leases for drilling and exploration in the Inlet -- it received no bids.

Firefighters contain Sunrise wildfire north of Wasilla

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

The 30 acre Sunrise wildfire north of Wasilla is now 100% contained.

Walker unveils tribal advisory council

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA-Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker on Thursday announced the formation of an 11-member tribal advisory council.

A special look at two rural schools

Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor-Anchorage

Alaska Natives have been struggling with the failure of public education in their villages for a long time. A special look at two schools.

Solar to help power Northwest Arctic, still diesel dependent

Emily Russell, KNOM-Nome

Solar panels will soon help power three communities in the Alaskan Arctic. The Department of Energy awarded federal funding to install panels in Kotzebue, Buckland and Deering.

Fairbanks North Star Borough takes action on polluting hydronic heaters

Robert Hannon, KUAC-Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough took action on an ordinance Wednesday that targets high polluting hydronic heaters.

Avant-garde arctic art visits Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media-Anchorage

When people imagine Alaska's Arctic, the first thing that comes to mind usually isn't experimental art. But a new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum is getting visitors, urbanites, and art-lovers to connect to the Arctic in different ways. The works expand well beyond the gallery walls.