Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 3, 2016
Stories are posted on the APRN news page.
Legislature OKs up to $12.5M for Wells Fargo building in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO/APRN-Juneau
The Legislative Council approved spending up to $12.5 million dollars to buy the Walls Fargo Bank building in Anchorage's Spenard neighborhood.
Paramo selected as new Anchorage Schools superintendent
Anne Hillman, Urban Affairs Desk
The Anchorage School Board has chosen the district’s new superintendent – Dr. Deena Paramo.Paramo is currently the superintendent of the Mat-Su Borough School District but will take over the helm of the Anchorage School District on July 1.
Mat-Su school district searching for Paramo's replacement
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage
Susan Pougher, President of the Mat-Su school board, says when Dr. Deena Paramo was selected as one of two finalists for the Anchorage superintendent position, Mat-Su offficials started looking ahead.
UAS prof mauled by bear in fair condition
Emily Files, KHNS-Haines
The University of Alaska Southeast professor who was mauled by a bear near Haines a couple weeks ago is now in fair condition at Providence Hospital in Anchorage.
Juneau Assembly approves new pot licensing rules
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO-Juneau
The Juneau Assembly approved the guidelines for a city pot license on Monday. Those seeking to cultivate commercial marijuana will have to apply for the $250 license -- in addition to state's.
Warming ocean temps shellfish poisoning can linger year-round
Emily Kwong, KCAW-Sitka
With warming ocean temperatures, the risk for paralytic shellfish poisoning can linger all year round. And Alaska has only one FDA-certified laboratory to test commercial shellfish.
With ‘stuck’ housing market, a Juneau family lives aboard
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO-Juneau
Alaska's capital is one of the most expensive places to live in the nation. With no roads in or out, Juneau has been dealing with -- what the city calls -- a "stuck" housing market. It's been suggested 1,000 affordable rental units are needed to keep up with the demand.
Tribal organization wants to expand service programs
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska-Juneau
Southeast Alaska's largest tribal organization wants to expand its service programs. Part of the effort could be funded by profits from a business it's about to purchase.
Researchers want to expand markets for roe
Kayla Deroches, KMXT-Kodiak
Researchers in Kodiak want to open up new markets and expand existing ones for a popular fish product. This delicacy is what you might imagine people at cocktail parties eating over stock market discussions. It’s also good with tortilla chips.