Peninsula 'Food Hubs' set to launch in May

Farmer’s markets are going virtual. Soon Kenai Peninsula residents will be able to buy locally grown food online. The new marketplaces are called ‘Food Hubs’.

Download Audio

There’s still snow outside, but Emily Garrity is prepping for the growing season inside her passive solar greenhouse on her small farm at the top of Ohlson Mountain just outside Homer.

She’s made her own potting soil and she’s dropping seeds into wooden trays.

“Here I have all my seed organized by variety and there’s some King Richard leeks and I’ll just drop one or two seeds in every hole,” said Garrity.

For the past eight years she’s sold her produce through a community supported agriculture subscription, or CSA –where people pay a set amount for a box of food from her on a regular basis. She also has a stand at the Homer Farmer’s Market. But this year she’s trying something new, the Homer Food Hub.

“You can think of the food hub as an online farmer’s market,” said Robbi Mixon, the Local Foods Coordinator for Cook Inletkeeper, which is hosting the website.

Mixon knows a lot about farmers markets – she has run the one in Homer for five years. Now she’s helping set up the Food Hub website.