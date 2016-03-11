Zirkle first musher into Galena, Sass first to leave

Iditarod veteran Aliy Zirkle and Brent Sass have been playing leapfrog down the river so far today.

Sass was the first musher to leave Ruby in today's early morning hours. But he ceded the lead when Zirkle overtook him as he camped along the trail between checkpoints.

Zirkle held onto the lead until Galena, where she is currently stopped. Now Sass is back in the lead after spending just five minutes at the checkpoint before continuing on toward Nulato.

A handful of other mushers are in the middle of the 50-mile run between the first two Yukon River checkpoints, including Mitch Seavey, Noah Burmeister and Robert Sorlie.