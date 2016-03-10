Jeff King takes Iditarod lead mushing toward Ruby

Denali musher Jeff King, so far, is the lone musher to push through Cripple toward the Ruby.

The 4-time Iditarod champion spent four hours in the Cripple checkpoint, before heading down the trail at 3:05 a.m. today.

Six mushers remain in Cripple, including reigning champion Dallas Seavey, Noah Burmeister, Robert Sorlie and John Baker.

Seavey was first into the checkpoint at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday.

Over a dozen mushers are on the trail between Ophir and Cripple, including Brent Sass, Aliy Zirkle, Hugh Neff and Mitch Seavey - all of whom have taken their mandatory 24-hour layovers.