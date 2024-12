Charley Bejna has scratched from the 2016 Iditarod. The veteran from Addison, IL pulled out of the race at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the McGrath checkpoint.

According to a press release from the Iditarod Trail Committee, Bejna made the decision to scratch due to concern for his race team.

He had 11 dogs in his team when he left the race. Benja is the fifth musher to scratch. Martin Koenig, Jans Steves, Zoya DeNure, and Hans Gatt have also scratched.