Hugh Neff Arrives in Rohn in Iditarod 44

Yukon Quest champion Hugh Neff is the first musher into the Rohn checkpoint, arriving at 3:57 with all 16 dogs. As of 5:00 Monday afternoon, 20 mushers have followed him out of the Rainy Pass checkpoint en route to Rohn.

Behind Neff were Noah Burmeister, Paul Gebhardt, and Jason Mackey. Nicholas Petit spent six hours resting in Rainy Pass after his marathon overnight run brought him first into the checkpoint. He left in the fifth position as the trail descends through the notorious Dalzell Gorge. Defending champion Dallas Seavey left in the twelfth position after five hours of rest.

Two mushers have scratched today. Veterans Jan Steves and Martin Koenig both scratched in the Skwentna checkpoint. Steves was injured in an early crash and Koenig had became ill.