Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016
Moda exits Alaska's individual health insurance market
Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage
Moda Health says it's pulling out of the individual market in the state. The company is one only two insurers who sell individual health insurance plans in Alaska.
Railbelt communities consider a business model overhaul
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Utilities from Homer to Fairbanks are in discussions to overhaul how electricity is generated and transported throughout the region.
Scientists say murre die-off comparable to Exxon Valdez spill
Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor
The number of dead common murres showing up on Alaska’s beaches is growing, and the scale of the die-off is now on par with the grounding of the 1989 Exxon Valdez in Price William Sound when 22,000 birds were collected.
APD investigates 2 unusual deaths at Point Woronzof
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Two suspicious deaths in Anchorage have local police puzzled. APD was investigating a body found at the city's Point Woronzoff early Thursday morning when they found a second person nearby, critically wounded. The second person found has since died in an Anchorage hospital.
Corrections nominee pledges to stop incarcerating the intoxicated
Andrew Kitchenman, APRN - Juneau
Last year, Dean Williams found many problems with the state Department of Corrections that contributed to the deaths of dozens in Alaska’s prisons and jails.
Now he will be in position to do something about it. Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday nominated Williams to be corrections commissioner.
Police, public health officials unite to combat Spice
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Officials are gathering in Anchorage for a two-day conference on synthetic cannabinoids. According to new figures from the city's Fire Department, first responders report spice-related emergencies remain steady at about 10 percent.
Homeless count sheds new light on Alaska needs
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
Alaska now has a more localized way of looking at homelessness data. Instead of gathering information that reflects the state as a whole, some municipalities can see their own data that gets reported to the feds. That could mean more funding for housing in some communities.
Special election announced to recall North Slope mayor
Associated Press
North Slope officials have called for a special election to recall Mayor Charlotte Brower after residents successfully gathered enough signatures on a petition.
Cyrano's theater honored with Governor's award
Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage
The annual Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities takes place tonight in the capital city. Awards will be given to outstanding Alaskans for their work in advancing art and humanities. One of tonight's recipients is Cyrano's theater company in Anchorage. The small theater will receive the Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities. Sandy Harper, the long time owner of Cyrano's will accept the award in Juneau this evening.
Middle Way restauranteur branches into pizza
Wesley Early, APRN - Anchorage
Saturday was the grand opening of Hearth Artisan Pizzas in Anchorage, a pizzeria owned by Jon Campabello. Campabello is also the owner of the Middle Way Café, located right next door.