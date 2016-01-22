Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Sen. Meyer: Savings can mitigate budget overhaul impacts

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Majority Caucus in the State Senate has one priority this year: restoring fiscal stability to Alaska. And Senate President Kevin Meyer, of Anchorage, says Permanent Fund earnings will have to be part of that mix.

State of the State: What do Alaskans want to hear?

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker is giving his state of the state address Thursday night. The state is facing tough times. Walker’s budget plan includes a reduction in the permanent fund dividend payments that Alaskans receive each year.

Name is 'Pollock' -- just 'Pollock'

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

It’s official: The fish formerly known as “Alaska Pollock” now goes by a single name. It’s just called “pollock” now.

Top Army nominee says he's not keen to cut Alaska troops

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

When Pentagon nominees comes before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a confirmation hearing, it’s a sure bet that Sen. Dan Sullivan will press them on the 4-25th. That’s the Brigade Combat Team at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson that’s slated for reduction.

Mat-Su mayor wants share scheme for future gas line

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Although the proposed Alaska LNG pipeline is still a long way from reality, a state committee is working on a fiscal scheme that would compensate local governments for property taxes they would forfeit under the current agreement with gasline producers.

Board: Aye to Yukon pinks fishery

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The Alaska Board of Fisheries finished its consideration of proposals from the Kuskokwim, Yukon and Norton Sound regions on Saturday.

First Alaskans to host public forum on racial equity

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The First Alaskans Institute in Anchorage is hosting a gathering it's calling: "Partners for the next 10,000 years: A Racial Equity Summit." They're inviting the public to join in discussions on ways to use education, law, policy, and advocacy to work toward racial equity.

‘Our Voices Will Be Heard’ brings child sexual abuse saga to stage

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Set in a fictional Tlingit village in the late 19th century, “Our Voices Will Be Heard” is Vera Starbard’s semi-autobiographical story of a mother whose daughter is sexually abused by a relative. The show premiered Friday at Perseverance Theatre in Juneau and will play in Anchorage in February.

Sitka raptor center bids farewell to iconic eagle HALi

Brielle Schaffer, KCAW - Sitka

The Alaska Raptor Center lost one of its famed and feathered ambassadors last month. HALi, a bald eagle, died in early December, due to health reasons. She was around 6 years old.