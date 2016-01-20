Alaska News Nightly: Tues., Jan. 19, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Chenault: Balance budget with mix of cuts, revenue

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Alaska Legislative session started today in Juneau. The Senate gaveled in at 11 a.m. and House speaker Mike Chenault started things off for the House at 1 p.m. Lawmakers have a lot of work ahead of them as they attempt to address the state’s massive budget deficit. We’re talking with legislative leaders this week about what they want they want to accomplish this session.

Alaska, Inc: The roots of the Permanent Fund dividend

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

As lawmakers face a deficit of at least $3.5 billion, many of the proposed solutions would tap the earnings of Alaska's massive permanent fund -- and reduce the permanent fund dividend. As lawmakers debate the future of these two very Alaskan institutions, let's look back at why they were created in the first place.

Market experts: Oil could go lower but prices will rebound

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Oil prices may continue their slide, but a top government energy economist predicts the price of crude will rise to $40 a barrel by the end of this year, and to $50 a barrel by the end of next year.

Red Dog Mine Sues Northwest Arctic Borough Over Tax Hike

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The Northwest Arctic Borough’s largest private employer and source of revenue is suing the borough over a recent hike in taxes. Teck Alaska, the operator of Red Dog Mine, filed the legal complaint last Friday, noting the tax increase could put jobs and economic activity in the region at risk.

NPS eyes reg changes for subsistence use of animal parts for the arts

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The National Park Service is proposing a regulatory change that would allow subsistence users to collect animal parts and plants for use in arts and crafts.

Vets concerned about Wasilla monument

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A planned senior care project near Wasilla has hit a wall... literally. It seems the design for the specialized nursing complex intrudes on space now occupied by the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial, and some local veterans say they are not backing down in their stand against moving the wall.Federal Subsistence Board votes to mend Alaska relations

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The federal subsistence board voted last week to work to re-establish better relations with the state of Alaska.