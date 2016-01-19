Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Gov's budget plan aims to reshape relationship with oil

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

After months of public debate, lawmakers will gavel in Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Juneau to begin fashioning a solution to the state's budget crisis.

Gov hopes nonpartisan politics will help cross party lines

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker is in Juneau preparing for tomorrow's start to the legislative session. Regardless of other considerations, the big challenge will be finding common ground with lawmakers over how to fix the state's large and growing budget deficit.

Kaiser wins 2nd K300, Bethel crowns hometown champ again

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel’s Pete Kaiser has won the Kuskokwim 300 for the second year in the row. Last year he became the first local musher to win the race in nearly 30 years. He’s only the second local musher to claim the title.

Moose hunter's land jurisdiction lawsuit goes to Supreme Court

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A dispute between an Alaska boater and the National Park Service will be heard by the highest court in the country this week on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Lower courts have rejected Anchorage resident John Sturgeon’s suit challenging Park Service authority to regulate Alaska rivers, where they pass through federal conservation units.

State, Native interests also ride on hovercraft case in Supreme Court

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear an Alaska case challenging the National Park Service’s authority to ban hovercraft on navigable rivers. But the case has alarmed people with no interest in hovercraft, and it splits Alaska Native stakeholders.

After corruption allegations, tribes call on AVCP to meet

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Four tribes in western Alaska are calling on the Association of Village Council Presidents to broaden the focus of a special meeting originally intended to address regional governance, and to set a date for the gathering.

Pivotal Alaskan economist Arlon Tussing dies at 82

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

An economist who played an important role in the shaping of modern Alaska has passed away.