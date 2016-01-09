Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 8, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Leaked documents point to misallocation of federal funds at tribal group

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The week before Christmas the Association of Village Council Presidents abruptly laid off 30 employees -- about 7 percent of its workforce. In a press release, AVCP cited current economic trends. But the lay-off put scrutiny on the organization's finances.

Supreme Court overturns education lawsuit ruling

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The Alaska Supreme Court announced Friday morning that it has ruled in favor of the state of Alaska in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough’s lawsuit challenging the state’s required local contribution for education.

FWS proposes tighter rules on predator hunting in refuges

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The state of Alaska has, in recent years, loosened the rules for hunting wolves and bears, but federal wildlife managers aren’t going along with it.

Ahead of session, legislative bills trickle in

Associated Press

Bills related to Medicaid and the governor's power to accept additional federal money for a budget item are included in the first batch of measures filed ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Judge sends LIO case to trial

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A state judge handed down a significant ruling Thursday on a case involving the controversial lease for the state's Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage.

UAF engineering chases sparse funding, looks to private sector

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Conoco-Phillips is donating a half-million dollars to help complete an engineering building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It is the second large donation by industry directed to the project. But it’s questionable the building will see students anytime soon, given Alaska’s fiscal climate.

Facebook says Ketchikan is indeed in Alaska

Associated Press

After almost a year of complaints, Facebook has fixed a glitch that listed updates geotagged to Ketchikan as "Ketchikan, Washington." A similar problem occurred on Wikipedia.

AK: For Tlingit engineer, Juneau bridge connects Alaskans

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

More than a hundred years after the creation of the Alaska Native Brotherhood, a new bridge in Juneau has been named in honor of the Native organization. But it’s not the first. The predecessor to the current bridge was actually designed by a man who has his own unique and interesting ties to the Alaska Native civil rights movement.

49 Voices: Ron Levy of Soldotna

This week, we're hearing from Soldotna photographer Ron Levy, who uses his art to highlight causes like the destruction of Mexican forests. Levy says the onslaught of digital photography spurred him to focus his lens beyond Alaska stock images.