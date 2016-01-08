Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

North Slope Crude tanks along with other oil prices

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Brent Crude hit an 11-year low after dipping below $33 per barrel Thursday morning. And Alaska North Slope crude isn't far behind, coming in at $34.82 per barrel on Jan. 5 – its third lowest price since 2009.

Anchorage puts forth port as top legislative priority

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addressed a group of legislators today, presenting them with the city's one big funding priority.

Soldier's Medal given for heroic fishing rescue

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A soldier stationed at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson is set to receive one of the nation's highest military awards Friday. The Soldier's Medal is awarded for heroic actions taken by soldiers in civilian life, far away from combat zones.

Citizens apprehend man who broke 2 out of jail

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

A jailbreak and escape were unsuccessful after community members intervene in the Yukon Village of Pilot Station.

Petersburg asks for smaller pot business setback

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg

Petersburg is asking the state to relax limitations on where marijuana businesses can open their doors this year. Petersburg’s assembly approved a resolution Monday asking for a smaller setback for pot businesses.

Petersburg Cold Storage diversifies its clientele

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Petersburg’s nonprofit cold storage plant is serving a wider group of customers than it did when it began about 10 years ago. It’s still mostly freezing fish for big processors. But it’s also taking in groceries and sport anglers’ catches.

Sending sludge south is spendy; Juneau vets other options

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Utility Advisory Board has new recommendations on how the municipality should deal with its waste. Right now, about 7,000 tons of the city’s sludge is barged to Oregon -- costing about $2 million a year.

Fairbanks unveils air quality app

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is unveiling a new air quality app for mobile phones and devices.

Fairbanks Montessori school buys old rail depot

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An abandoned downtown Fairbanks landmark will see new life as a private school. Spruce Tree Montessori School has purchased the old Alaska Railroad Depot from the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Orthodox Christmas

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Jan. 7 is Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated in many communities across Alaska. KBBI’s Daysha Eaton takes us to the Alaska Native village of Nanwalek on the Southern Kenai Peninsula where the celebration is in full swing.