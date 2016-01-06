Former Bethel police officer makes first court appearance

Former Bethel police officer Aaron Fedolfi went before a Bethel Judge Tuesday morning for a court appearance.

Fedolfi faces charges of third-degree attempted sexual assault by a police officer, and one count of third degree official misconduct following an alleged incident last year in September while Fedolfi was on duty.

Fedolfi’s attorney, James Christie, a defense attorney out of Anchorage, spoke on behalf of Fedolfi via telephone.

Christie said they were still in negotiations with the prosecuting attorney. Adam Alexander, the state prosecutor, stated it might take a month to negotiate a settlement.

Fedolfi attended via telephone. He posted bail in late November. He is currently staying at a hotel in Anchorage under house arrest following the bail agreement.

Fedolfi is due for another court appearance on Feb. 2 at 9:30am. With no anticipated trial date before Feb. 9.