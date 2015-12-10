100Stone | INDIE ALASKA

Sarah Davies struggled with suicidal thoughts and chronic illness for most of her life until two years ago. After discovering the cause of these symptoms and finding the solutions she was motivated to share her story.

For two years Davies has worked on creating a massive installation on the shores of Anchorage. In the process she's included hundreds of people touched by mental illness across the state. The end result was the 100Stone project.

Video: Kaysie Ellingson & Eric Keto

Story: Kaysie Ellingson

Music: Starship Amazing