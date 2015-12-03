Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015
No foul play suspected in Juneau mayor's death
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
Preliminary autopsy results indicate the late Juneau mayor died Monday morning from natural causes, likely a heart issue. Based on that information, Juneau Police do not suspect any foul play.
Sitka teen tased repeatedly in police custody readies for lawsuit
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka
The Alaska Native teenager at the epicenter of a tasing incident in Sitka last year has hired legal counsel. Though he’s not yet filed suit, the lawyer representing Franklin Hoogendorn intends to bring his case before a Sitka jury.
State report finds potent cannibioids in Alaska Spice
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
A new report from the state department of health confirms alarming facts about synthetic drugs that have overwhelmed emergency responders in Anchorage.
Finding work after prison: Persistence pays off
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
Most people leaving prison have to find a job fairly quickly both to support themselves and to meet their parole requirements. Their job searches can be more complicated than most because of the stigma of having a criminal history, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.
Anchorage wins grant for economic development projects
Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
The Municipality of Anchorage announced Wednesday it won a competitive grant to bring a workshop focusing on the economic and fiscal health to the city.
Mount Polley Mine to discharge wastewater
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
A British Columbia mine that’s become a poster child for environmental disasters will soon begin discharging wastewater.
Soldotna girl flies to DC to light Chugach tree
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
A 74-foot tree from the Chugach National Forest is lit up now on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. A Soldotna girl won a trip to Washington to flip the switch.