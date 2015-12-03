Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

No foul play suspected in Juneau mayor's death

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the late Juneau mayor died Monday morning from natural causes, likely a heart issue. Based on that information, Juneau Police do not suspect any foul play.

Sitka teen tased repeatedly in police custody readies for lawsuit

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The Alaska Native teenager at the epicenter of a tasing incident in Sitka last year has hired legal counsel. Though he’s not yet filed suit, the lawyer representing Franklin Hoogendorn intends to bring his case before a Sitka jury.

State report finds potent cannibioids in Alaska Spice

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A new report from the state department of health confirms alarming facts about synthetic drugs that have overwhelmed emergency responders in Anchorage.

Finding work after prison: Persistence pays off

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Most people leaving prison have to find a job fairly quickly both to support themselves and to meet their parole requirements. Their job searches can be more complicated than most because of the stigma of having a criminal history, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

Anchorage wins grant for economic development projects

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage announced Wednesday it won a competitive grant to bring a workshop focusing on the economic and fiscal health to the city.

Mount Polley Mine to discharge wastewater

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A British Columbia mine that’s become a poster child for environmental disasters will soon begin discharging wastewater.

Soldotna girl flies to DC to light Chugach tree

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

A 74-foot tree from the Chugach National Forest is lit up now on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. A Soldotna girl won a trip to Washington to flip the switch.