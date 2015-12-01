Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

First day out: Reconnecting and ordering the perfect eggs at Denny's

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Every month about 1,000 people are released from prison in Alaska, and within three years, about 63 percent of them will return. In November, April Wilson was released from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River hoping not to go back. This is the first in a five-part series on prison re-entry.

Education bill aims to empower states

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Congress appears close to passing an education reform bill that would give Alaska and other states more flexibility than the current 14-year-old education law.

State: 4 years after Fukushima, no radiation detected in Alaska seafood

Associated Press

Alaska seafood has not been tainted by the Fukushima nuclear disaster four years ago, according to test results announced today by a state agency.

Former Bethel officers may still have police certs

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

In a little over a year, the Bethel Police Department has had two high profile cases of police misconduct, one involving police brutality, and the other an attempted rape. The department is still working to improve its hiring practices, while its unclear if either of these men still have their police certification.

In Unalakleet, auction unifies community in low times

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A charity auction in Unalakleet Thanksgiving weekend raised nearly $20,000, with all the proceeds going to needy folks and worthy causes in the town of just over 700.

Forced to flee: Juneau residents recall arrival as refugees

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

About 10,000 Syrian refugees will come to the United States. While none are expected to end up in Alaska, the state still has a significant refugee population based mostly in Anchorage. Some, however, go to Juneau.

UAA men's basketball takes 6th at Great Alaska Shootout

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team claimed sixth place in the Great Alaska Shootout, falling to San Jose State University, 91 to 87.