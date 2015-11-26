Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Feds say TAPS can't raise rates to cover over-budget upgrades

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

A federal commission says the oil companies that own the trans-Alaska pipeline can’t raise rates to cover cost overruns for an upgrade that went horribly over budget.

Memorandum to give Alaska bigger voice in transboundary mine permitting

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska and British Columbia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding giving the state a larger role in transboundary mine permitting decisions.

New rules may help small energy projects sell to the grid

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

New rules could make it easier to develop more renewable energy in Alaska, by making it easier for independent projects to sell their power to the grid.

Court: Free flights for anti-Pebble candidates were a no-no

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

The Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that a private air service violated campaign finance laws when it offered flights to two Lake and Peninsula Borough assembly candidates in September of 2010.

Alaska Republicans sue to loosen rules on campaign contributions

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Republicans in Alaska are suing in federal court to overturn the state’s strict limits on donations to political candidates and groups. The suit challenges the state’s $500 annual cap on individuals’ donations to candidates and as three other contribution limits.

'Gay' book dispute erupts at Wasilla Library

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Wasilla city officials heard public testimony Monday night about a library book that is concerning some parents.

Anchorage sees property tax hike as 2016 budget sails through

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly approved the city's 2016 budget, which totals just under $481 million.

Landing a lamprey: A bizarre fishery opens on Yukon

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The annual run of lamprey is headed up the Yukon River. Diverse commercial markets for the snake-like creature have opened up over the past few years…but actually catching them can be tricky.

Recovering from addiction, helping others do the same

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s capital city is battling addiction. The Juneau community continues to face substance-related deaths and near deaths.