Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 6, 2015

With Alaska LNG, how secret is too secret?

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

The Alaska legislature officially gaveled out of its third special session this year. The House and Senate united behind Gov. Bill Walkers bid to buy out TransCanada. But the session was also marked by divides, especially over how much of the project should be kept secret.

Obama brings Native youth into spotlight

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Politicians and captains of industry would give a small fortune for this invitation, but a 16-year-old Anchorage girl had an hour-long discussion yesterday with the President of the United States. The opportunity came as President Obama addressed the White House Tribal Nations Conference, an annual event that started with his administration.

Alaska appeals abortion funding decision

Associated Press

The state of Alaska plans to appeal a judge's decision that found a regulation further defining what constitutes a medically necessary abortion for purposes of Medicaid funding to be unconstitutional.

At Fairbanks 4 hearing, bootmark ID'd on victim in question

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks police believed they could see the shape of one of the Fairbanks Four’s boot lugs in the facial injuries of John Hartman.

Walker ousts agricultural director

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker is asking agriculture director Franci Havermeister to step down. In a surprise announcement Friday, Walker says he's looking for new agricultural leadership.

With new medical provider, Juneau clinic finds stability

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Front Street Community Health Center in Juneau has a new permanent nurse practitioner after a year of temporary medical providers.

AK: A classic holiday opera gets an Inupiat twist

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

‘Hansel and Gretel’ is a classic German opera, often performed around the holidays. But an upcoming performance in Anchorage packs a uniquely Alaska twist. For an opera singer from Unalakleet, the performance blends an European performance with the traditional Inupiat folk lore she knew as a kid.

49 Voices: Bernadette Charlie of Fairbanks

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Today, we're hearing from Bernadette Charlie, a Navajo woman from New Mexico who moved to Fairbanks 11 years ago and married an Athabascan man.