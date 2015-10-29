Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015
Walker proposes Permanent Fund overhaul to cover budget
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker will propose overhauling the way Alaska uses the Permanent Fund, when he releases his budget later this year. The plan would turn the state’s various savings accounts into a kind of endowment, using their earnings to fund state operations.
Lawmakers grapple with whether to buy-out TransCanada
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
In Juneau this week, lawmakers are wrestling with the question of whether to take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG gas line project. Specifically, they must decide whether to buy out one of the state’s partners, TransCanada.
US House passes budget deal; Rep. Young votes no
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
The U.S. House today approved a two-year budget deal that would break through sequestration budget caps and avoid a government debt default.
Witness claims Fairbanks 4 defendant had blood-stained shoes
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
A woman claims that one of the Fairbanks Four had blood stained shoes from the 1997 assault of John Hartman.
Alaskans lobby to keep ferry system strong
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
Coastal Alaskans say the state ferry system is a necessity, not a luxury. They urged officials to maintain marine highway service as much as possible during a recent meeting based in Sitka that was teleconferenced statewide.
DOT picks less expensive Gravina ferry option; Ketchikan laments
Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan
The State of Alaska has chosen its preferred access route to Gravina Island, but Ketchikan officials are not excited about the choice.
Tlingit clan conference convenes in Juneau
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
“Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit Tribes and Clans” starts Thursday morning at 8:30 at Centennial Hall in Juneau. About 400 people are expected to attend.
St. Paul Island revives Aleut language, culture
John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska
City and tribal employees on Alaska's St. Paul Island get the day off today