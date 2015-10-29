Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker proposes Permanent Fund overhaul to cover budget

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker will propose overhauling the way Alaska uses the Permanent Fund, when he releases his budget later this year. The plan would turn the state’s various savings accounts into a kind of endowment, using their earnings to fund state operations.

Lawmakers grapple with whether to buy-out TransCanada

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

In Juneau this week, lawmakers are wrestling with the question of whether to take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG gas line project. Specifically, they must decide whether to buy out one of the state’s partners, TransCanada.

US House passes budget deal; Rep. Young votes no

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The U.S. House today approved a two-year budget deal that would break through sequestration budget caps and avoid a government debt default.

Witness claims Fairbanks 4 defendant had blood-stained shoes

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A woman claims that one of the Fairbanks Four had blood stained shoes from the 1997 assault of John Hartman.

Alaskans lobby to keep ferry system strong

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Coastal Alaskans say the state ferry system is a necessity, not a luxury. They urged officials to maintain marine highway service as much as possible during a recent meeting based in Sitka that was teleconferenced statewide.

DOT picks less expensive Gravina ferry option; Ketchikan laments

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The State of Alaska has chosen its preferred access route to Gravina Island, but Ketchikan officials are not excited about the choice.

Tlingit clan conference convenes in Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

“Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit Tribes and Clans” starts Thursday morning at 8:30 at Centennial Hall in Juneau. About 400 people are expected to attend.

St. Paul Island revives Aleut language, culture

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska