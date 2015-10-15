Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

State, feds won't pursue $92M more in '89 Exxon Valdez spill

Associated Press

The state and federal governments have decided not to pursue $92 million in additional damages from Exxon Mobil Corp., citing the recovery of ducks and sea otters in Alaska’s Prince William Sound following a devastating oil spill more than two decades ago.

With $3B budget deficit, lawmakers eye oil tax credits

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

With the state looking at a deficit next year of more than $3 billion, lawmakers face the always vexing question of what can be cut. One option on the table is reducing tax credits for oil and gas companies.

Murkowski raises cash, expects a fight in 2016

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is raising serious money for her re-election bid next year, despite having no serious challenger yet.

APD chief Mew turns the baton to incomer Tolley

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage has a new police chief. Earlier this week former DEA special agent Chris Tolley took over from Chief Mark Mew, who'd been with the city in various positions for more than three decades.

Walker convenes tribal advisory council

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Gov. Bill Waker announced today the creation of an 11-member tribal advisory council. The council will address a diverse set of issues.

Forensic psychologist doubtful of witness testimony at FBX 4 hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A perception and memory expert took the stand at the Fairbanks Four hearing on Tuesday. University of Washington psychology professor Jeffrey Loftus’s work focuses on our ability to recognize others at distance and under various conditions, including darkness.

New drug reduces heroin cravings, may reduce recidivism

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The vast majority of people who are incarcerated have substance abuse issues, and that abuse is often a cause for recidivism. One solution? Get them treatment quickly. A new program in Anchorage is trying to do just that using a new, little-used drug called Vivitrol.

Aleknagik celebrates new bridge over the Wood River

David Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Aleknagik Wood River Bridge is complete and was officially opened at a ceremony Tuesday. The long-awaited bridge connects the North Shore residents of Aleknagik with the South Shore, and the 20-mile road to Dillingham.

Planned totem poles in Douglas mark ‘A Time for Healing’

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Savikko Park and Gastineau Elementary School will be the future sites of two totem poles. Plans include interpretive signs in Tlingit and English, explaining the history of the original people of Juneau and Douglas: the Aakʼw Ḵwáan and Tʼaaḵu Ḵwáan. Technology also plays a part in telling the story.