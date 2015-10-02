Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

What's the value of an LNG line? Numbers trickle in

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL - Kenai

The state and oil companies continue to wrangle over terms for the proposed natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. But they have reached agreement on one thorny issue -- at least for now: how much the gas line would pay in property taxes.

Alaska's fiscal crisis: Apocalyptic or overblown?

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau residents packed a ballroom yesterday to hear a panel of experts talk about Alaska’s fiscal future. Fewer barrels and a growing budget deficit could turn the state into an economic wasteland.

Muni memo sends Elmore extension project back to drawing board

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

As the design for Anchorage's contentious Northern Access Project nears completion, the municipality's planning division is recommending the project be sent back to the drawing board.

With Medicaid expansion, the chance for a fresh start

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

As of Oct 1st, Alaskans have been able to sign of for Medicaid expansion for one month. Nearly 2,000 people have enrolled during that time.

Ancient human remains found in dirt pile in Haines

Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

Human remains were found in a pile of dirt on Monday afternoon in Haines.

AVCP elects first female traditional chief

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

The Association of Village Council Presidents has elected a woman for the first time as their Traditional Chief. Her name is Bea Kristovich.

Red and blue king crab fishery closed again in Southeast

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

Commercial fishing for red and blue king crab will be closed again this year for Southeast Alaska.