Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 28, 2015

Shell pulls out of the Arctic, citing lack of resource

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

After sinking eight years and more than $8 billion into the effort, Shell Oil is pulling out of the Arctic Ocean.

Murkowski calls Shell pull-out a 'kick in the gut'

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says news that Shell is pulling out of the Alaskan Arctic hit her hard.

Anchorage convenes task force to combat human trafficking

Zach Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A new working group in Anchorage is bringing city, state, and federal resources to combat human trafficking across Alaska.

Sen. McGuire won't seek re-election in 2016

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Senator Lesil McGuire, a Republican from Anchorage, likely surprised attendees at the Arctic Energy Summit in Fairbanks today when she announced she would not seek re-election next year.

Buldir Island a 'life changer' for seabird researchers

Lauren Rosenthal - APRN Contributor

Imagine spending three months on a windy island at the tip of the Aleutian Chain. There's no internet, no cell phones, and not much company -- besides the millions of seabirds who flock to Buldir Island to build their nests.

As ice melts, Arctic opens for cruise ships

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

As sea ice melts and temperatures rise, the Arctic is seeing an increase in vessel traffic, but it’s not just icebreakers and research vessels making the journey up north. Cruise ships, mainly European ones, are also taking advantage of the region’s more navigable waters.

DEC to spend $4 million on Wrangell junkyard cleanup

Katarina Sostaric, KSTK - Wrangell

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation announced last week it will spend about $4 million to clean up a former Wrangell junkyard site with high levels of lead contamination.

With reservoir low, Kodiak asks citizens to conserve water

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

It’s been a dry summer for Kodiak, which has lowered bodies of water throughout Kodiak Island, including the Monashka Reservoir.

EIS forthcoming for proposed Donlin gold mine

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

Permitting for the proposed Donlin Gold mine, which will affect communities along the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is underway. An official draft of the statement examining the mine’s affects on the environment will be available at the end of November.