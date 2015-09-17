Unearthing the Old Village | INDIE ALASKA

Three miles outside the village of Quinhagak, archeologists and locals are in a race against time to save thousands of artifacts being carried away by erosion. The pieces from the past found at the Nunalleq site, which literally means "the old village," are providing an invaluable look at prehistoric Yup'ik culture like never seen before.

Evidence found here has confirmed portions of local legend, known as the Bow and Arrow Wars, along with an understanding of Alaskan life before Russian presence--from the food they ate to the pets they kept. Dr. Rick Knecht and his team have worked around the clock to preserve these elements of the past, which could be wiped out in one winter storm.