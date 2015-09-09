Remains of missing teen recovered by searchers

Alaska State Troopers say the remains of a 14-year-old Tuntutuliak girl, Ann Frank, were recovered by search and rescue volunteers on Monday.

According to troopers, Frank along with three family members and one infant were traveling to Tuntutuliak from Bethel on Saturday when they got stuck on a sandbar, and had to spend the night. The report says the adults awoke the next morning to find Frank missing, and reported it to the troopers later that afternoon.

On Sunday Tuntutuliak search and rescue volunteers started conducting a ground search. They located the remains of the girl on the riverbank around 4pm across from the mouth of the Tuntutuliak River.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and concluded that drowning was the cause of her death. Troopers say alcohol was a factor.

The next of kin have been notified.