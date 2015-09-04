Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Rep. Young avoids POTUS hoopla

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Alaskans of all stripes came out this week for a chance to shake hands with President Obama, or at least glimpse his motorcade, but one person not on hand for the big visit was Don Young, Alaska’s only member of the U.S. House of representatives.

Obama wraps up his tour on the front lines of climate change: the Arctic

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

Denali Commission to spearhead relocation efforts

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

For the groups working on the relocation of threatened coastal communities in Alaska, the president's speech in Kotzebue on Wednesday announced that the Denali Commission will lead efforts is significant news.

Sunken seiner leaks oil near Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

A 58-foot seiner that sank Wednesday is now estimated to have spilled 10-30 gallons of oil in Sitka waters. The incident took place half a mile from the mouth of Indian River.

Uber agrees to pay state $78k for misclassifying employees

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Uber, the taxi-like ridesharing service, has agreed to pay the state nearly $78,000 because they misclassified drivers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Alaska National Guard family program seeks Mat-Su support

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The Alaska Forget Me Not Coalition met with Matanuska Susitna Borough service providers in Wasilla on Thursday to coordinate with organizations that support veterans.

National arts endowment leader explains why art is worth it

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

The leader of the National Endowment for the Arts is in Alaska this week and made a stop at KTOO to talk about what she looks for in potential grantees.

Restoring the 'Tall One' to its Athabascan roots

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Alaskans have been celebrating the federal government's decision to officially recognize Denali as the name of North America's tallest mountain.

Juneau Library to launch Alaska Native stories project

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Public Library system is collecting Alaska Native stories on educational experiences as part of an oral history project.