Bethel Homeless Shelter Receives State Grant

Published September 1, 2015 at 4:03 PM AKDT

Bethel Winter House was recently awarded a $29,000 grant from the state.

The money comes through the Community Initiative Matching Grant Program, during a time of unprecedented statewide budget cuts. This is the second year in a row the shelter has received a grant from the state.

Winter House chair, Eva Malvich, says they’ll now be able to hire two full-time volunteer coordinators to run the shelter during the notoriously difficult-to-cover weekdays.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services funds the grants to non-profit organizations that provide essential human services such as food and shelter.

Bethel Winter House is scheduled to open at the new Salvation Army location in Tundra ridge on December 1st.
