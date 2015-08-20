Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 19, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Gov. Walker visits Sitka, meets with families of those presumed dead

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

Governor Bill Walker was in Sitka today to assess the damage from a series of landslides that hit the city after heavy rains Tuesday (August 18). He also met with the families of three people missing since Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the search for the three men was proceeding slowly, hampered by fears of further landslides.

Running from the slide: two city officials, one survivor

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

As crews continue to cautiously work through debris searching for the three victims of Tuesday’s deadly landslide in Sitka, it’s clear that the event could have been much worse. There are many homes below and to either side of the slide, and there were two other people directly in its path who escaped.

Out with Mew, in with the new: DEA agent to take over as APD chief

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A man with a long history in drug enforcement will take the reins as Anchorage's new police chief.

Ellis sentenced to 3 years, 2 suspended for death of 51-year-old cyclist

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

An Anchorage teen who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a man on a bicycle will be sentenced to one year in prison with two suspended. Judge Michael Wolverton accepted the plea deal agreed to earlier this year.

Small-scale hydro project comes online in Iguigig

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A prototype in-river hydropower system is currently in operation at Igiugig in southwest Alaska. It’s part of a recent surge of research that has pushed in-river hydro power closer to becoming a reality for rural communities seeking an alternative to diesel-based electricity.

Glacier Bay’s missing stories find a new home in Tlingit tribal house

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A $3 million dollar Tlingit tribal house is being constructed on the shore of Bartlett Cove in Glacier Bay—likely the first time the national park service has funded a tribal house.