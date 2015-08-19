Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 18, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Recovery efforts of 4 missing persons suspended until terrain stabilizes

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

Four people are believed missing after rain triggered a series of landslides in Sitka early Tuesday morning. Recovery efforts have been suspended while officials wait for the affected slopes to stabilize.

Legislative panel votes to spend $450K to stop Medicaid expansion in court

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

A legislative panel has voted to sue Governor Bill Walker to stop Medicaid expansion. The Legislative Council made the announcement after a closed door meeting in Anchorage this morning.

A project to remap Alaska reaches its halfway mark

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

An effort to remap Alaska celebrated its half-way mark Tuesday during a ‘skybreaking’ ceremony in Anchorage. The remapping initiative is a significant undertaking for the state.

Yukon king run shows signs of recovery

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Chinook salmon continue to swim up the Yukon River, the latest indication that the long ailing run may have turned a corner toward recovery.

Anchorage hospitals appeal state's ER bed cap

Associated Press

Anchorage's two largest hospitals are appealing the state's recent allocation decisions in hopes of building more emergency room beds in the next several years.

Woman pleads guilty to running a sex-trafficking ring, sentenced to 5 1/2 years

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Monday afternoon Amber Batts was sentenced to five and half years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking in the second degree. The defendant was running the sex trade business “Sensual Alaska" that served people around the state.

Life's curvy road leads to homelessness for some

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

People don’t usually plan to experience homelessness; life just takes unexpected turns. But for some guests of the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage, like Michael Hindman, the experience leaves them with more hope than anything else.

A lifetime of fighting: A history of Alaska LGBT rights

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Alaskans voted in 1998 to define marriage in the state constitution as only between a man and a woman. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated that definition, Alaska and the entire country has marriage equality. Alaska’s fight for gay rights began half a lifetime ago.

Can we call it 'Hoo-Brew'? A new brewery opens in Hoonah

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

On Saturday, a Hoonah microbrewery is opening its doors to serve the village a variety of craft beers. Kegs used to practically disappear around the same time tourists did. Now fresh pints are guaranteed through winter.