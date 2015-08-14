Child Porn Suspect Arrested in South Carolina

Authorities have arrested the former computer network manager at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation who is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

After a grand jury indicted Gene Geisler Wednesday, authorities said the man’s whereabouts were unknown after he had fled the state. He was arrested around 9:30 p.m. in Goose Creek, South Carolina, located outside Charleston. Megan Peters is a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers.

“He was pretty much taken into custody without incident by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office down there.”

He was booked in the Berkeley County jail and held on $200,000 bail. An extradition process is underway now to bring Geisler back to Alaska to face the charges. If he waives extradition Alaska officials could go to South Carolina and bring him to court.

“However if the person fights extradition, there would be more court proceeding and then the District Attorneys’ office would have to get like a Governor’s warrant from the Governor to sign off on it.”

For the last six months, Geisler’s online LinkedIn profile says he was working with a Navy advanced technology SPAWAR group.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports that Geisler was an employee of UrsaNav, a contractor that does work for the Navy. They say he was employed there until his arrest.

Geisler faces 2 to 12 years in prison for each count, if convicted, and could face 99 years behind bars.