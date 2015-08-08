Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Newtok Tribal Governance Dispute Settled By Federal Panel

Daysha Eaton, KYUK - Bethel

A federal appeals panel has sided with the new leaders in a tribal power dispute that has complicated efforts to relocate a badly eroded village in western Alaska.

Budget Cuts Tighten Local Law Departments in Southeast

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

Fewer crimes in Petersburg could be prosecuted in the near future. At least that’s what the Petersburg Borough fears might happen with budget cuts to the regional D.A.’s office.

3-Year-Old Child Shoots, Kills Himself In Anchorage Home

Associated Press

Officials say a 3-year-old boy shot and killed himself inside an Anchorage home.

Troopers Puzzle Over Plane Found On Knik Mudflats Sans Pilot, Passengers

Associated Press

A small airplane was found Friday morning on Knik Arm mudflats near a small Anchorage airport but state and federal authorities say they don't know who was on board.

Juneau Swimmers Bring Home Gold From Special Olympics World Games

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Two Juneau swimmers returned from the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles with five medals.

Special Olympics Athlete Returns Home in Kodiak to Fanfare

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Twenty-seven-year-old Kodiak resident Brittany Tregarthen represented the United States in powerlifting at this year’s Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles.

Unified Voice Needed for Federal Response to BC Mines

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott says Alaskans need a unified voice to push the federal government to question mines across the border in British Columbia.

AIDEA Shares Info On 16 Interior Energy Project Proposals

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has released some details on proposals to supply natural gas to the Interior Energy Project.

SEC Charges Miller Energy Execs With Cooking the Books

Associated Press

Miller Energy Resources Inc. and two of its former executives have been charged with inflating the values of the company's oil and gas properties in Alaska by more than $400 million.

AK: Like A Seafaring Santa, Kachemak's Mailman Always Hits His Route

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

Like many rural areas, the south side of Kachemak Bay doesn’t get traditional mail service. Instead, its communities rely on a mail boat to deliver to small postal drop offs. It’s the kind of job that attracts a special type of person who’s willing to make the trek across the bay, rain or shine, snow or ice, twice a week, every week, year-round. There the mailman takes the shape of a 60-something ex-fisherman who’s been on the job for nearly 30 years.

49 Voices: Brandon Hall From Resolution Brewing Company in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

This week we’re talking with Brandon Hall, the head brewer at Resolution Brewing Company, which opened a few months ago in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood, who first came to Alaska with the Air Force after college.