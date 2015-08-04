Pregnant Kotlik Woman Loses Child After Assault

State Troopers are investigating an assault in Kotlik after a pregnant victim’s baby died.

Troopers say a family member assaulted the pregnant woman and following the assault, the woman’s child was lost due to “unknown circumstances.” They’re looking whether the loss of the fetus was connected with the assault.

Troopers learned of the incident Thursday morning and responded to the village. The alleged assault took place last Monday. The investigation is still underway, according to a trooper dispatch.

Troopers say any charges, if warranted, will be send to the district attorney’s office.