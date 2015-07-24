Quidditch in the Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA

Quidditch, the official sport of Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has found a new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The magical game played in the Harry Potter books involves wearing capes and flying on enchanted brooms while trying to score a ball into the hoops. The Alaska Quidditch League, headed by Meneka Thiru, gathers every week at the Delaney Park Strip to dodge bludgers and add a little more magic to the Alaskan Summer.

Learn more about Alaska Quidditch at https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaQuidditch

Video: Noelia Gonzalez

Additional Video: John Norris

Music: Starship Amazing

Hear more at www.starshipamazing.com