Quidditch in the Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA

Alaska Public Media | By Noelia González
Published July 23, 2015 at 8:19 PM AKDT

Quidditch, the official sport of Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has found a new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The magical game played in the Harry Potter books involves wearing capes and flying on enchanted brooms while trying to score a ball into the hoops. The Alaska Quidditch League, headed by Meneka Thiru, gathers every week at the Delaney Park Strip to dodge bludgers and add a little more magic to the Alaskan Summer.

Learn more about Alaska Quidditch at https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaQuidditch

Video: Noelia Gonzalez

Additional Video: John Norris

Music: Starship Amazing
Hear more at www.starshipamazing.com
Indie Alaska
Noelia González
