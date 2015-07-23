Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 22, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Interior Dept. OKs Arctic Drilling—With Limits

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

The Obama administration approved Shell’s Oil’s plan for drilling in the Arctic Ocean today. But for now, Shell is restricted on how deep it can drill.

Murkowski Unveils Her National Energy Policy Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski today released a national energy policy bill. It’s been one of her highest priorities as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, and she produced the bill jointly with the top Democrat on the committee, Maria Cantwell of Washington.

Southeast Village Brings Its Subsistence Designation Battle To Capitol Hill

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The Southeast village of Saxman took its fight to be designated a “rural” community to Congress today.

Murkowski Balks At Proposed Funding Source for Highway Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The deadline for renewing the nation’s highway programs is nine days away. Leaders in the Senate this week negotiated a bill that would fund highways for the next six years. But it would require selling off $9 billion of crude oil that’s stashed in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, objected to the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Dozens Testify Against Megaprojects In Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The government body that handles transportation across Anchorage saw its largest turnout in more than a decade for public testimony against two large projects.

Southeast Pleas For Restored Ferry Service; AHMS Skeptical, Citing Dwindling Coffers

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast Alaska community leaders hope to restore or change some parts of the proposed ferry schedule for this fall, winter and spring.

Chum Salmon Flood Western Alaska Waters As Buyers Struggle to Keep Up

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Salmon fishermen in the Norton Sound and Kotzebue region are having a bountiful year for both commercial and subsistence.

As Chinook Cross Into Canada, Fall Chum Begin Running on the Yukon

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

The kings have reached Canada—and Alaska Fish and Game biologists say they’ve now met their escapement goals all along the Yukon.

BC Withholds Key Permit from Transboundary Mine

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

British Columbia officials are delaying permits for an open-pit mine near a river that flows into the ocean south of Ketchikan. They say Pacific Booker Minerals has not proved it can keep toxic water out of nearby waterways.