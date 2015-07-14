Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 13, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

State Says Sockeye Fire Sprung From A Burn Pile; 2 Face Charges

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Two Anchorage adults have been charged with igniting the Sockeye fire, which destroyed 55 homes near Willow in June.

Marriage Ruling Doesn't Protect LBGT Alaskans Against Workplace Discrimination

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska is one of 28 states that allow workplace discrimination against someone based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Calista Shareholders Vote to Enroll 'Afterborns'

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Thousands of so-called afterborns will be eligible for shares of Calista Corporation after shareholders voted Saturday. The preliminary results from the annual meeting in Kasigluk dramatically reshape the ownership of the Y-K Delta’s regional Alaska Native Corporation.

Lessons for Alaska: Oregon Shellfish Hatchery Tackles Ocean Acidification

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

A recent NOAA study named 2040 as the date for the potential end of Alaskan shellfish hatcheries. That is, unless serious mitigation efforts are put in place to combat ocean acidification. Earlier this week, we reported on the research, done at the Alutiiq Pride Shellfish Hatchery in Seward. Now, we’ll take a look at what a hatchery on the Oregon coast is doing to deal with these harmful changes in ocean chemistry.

On the Nushagak, Sportfishers Struggle to Reel In the Kings

Matt Martin, KDLG - Dillingham

The Nushagak River is becoming one of Alaska’s premier destinations for king salmon sport fishermen. The king return to the Nushagak is proving stronger this year than last, and Fish and Game says they’re on track to meet the escapement goal. But sport fishing guides say the angling has been less than average.

New RX Drug Drop Gives Community a Chance to Safely Purge Meds

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Starting Monday, Juneau residents will be able to walk into the police department and hand over drugs without consequence. It’s been several months since the community could safely dispose of prescription medications.

Haines Sees A Spike in Avian Rescues

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

The American Bald Eagle Foundation in Haines has seen such a dramatic increase in bird rescues that they’re asking for the public’s help. The foundation plans to form a volunteer Avian Rescue Team.