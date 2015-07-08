Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Shell Finds Fracture in Icebreaker Hull

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

An icebreaker leased to Shell had to return to Dutch Harbor early Friday morning after its hull was found to have a rupture.

Rep. Young Files an Amendment To Block ANWR Wilderness Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Alaska Congressman Don Young this afternoon added an amendment to a bill that would block the feds from implementing a plan that calls for more wilderness in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska Ablaze: Fires Activity Puts State On Track For A Record-Setting Year

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

More than 300 wildfires are burning across Alaska right now- mostly in a wide swath of the interior and Southwest part of the state.

Report: Ketchikan Flightseeing Plane Was Equipped with Adequate GPS Tech

Associated Press

A federal accident report says a sightseeing floatplane that crashed in a mountainous site near Ketchikan, killing all nine on board, was equipped with technology to provide better information about the terrain.

Berkowitz Hopes to Swing Knik Arm Funding Over to the Port of Anchorage

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

New Anchorage mayor Ethan Berkowitz is outlining his priorities. Berkowitz recently told the Alaska Dispatch News that he'd like to funnel state funds tabbed for the Knik Arm Crossing into Port of Anchorage upgrades.

Homer Feels the Squeeze of State Budget Cuts

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

The state’s dramatic loss in oil revenue means budget cuts to local municipalities across Alaska. And the City of Homer is no different. This fiscal year Homer’s jail will lose nearly half its state funding and the city is also bracing for a loss in state funds that typically help balance its operating budget.

Some Juneau Whale-Watching Companies Commit To A Higher Standard

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Seven whale watching companies in Juneau are the first in the state to participate in a voluntary stewardship program that recognizes they go above and beyond federal and state viewing guidelines. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has brought the East Coast program Whale SENSE to Alaska.

Historic WWII Bomber, Recovered in Nome, Offers Russian Twist to Iconic American Plane

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

Now a B-25J Mitchell bomber left to rust in Nome is being stripped for parts—and may one day be refurbished—thanks to efforts from a Michigan war planes museum. And students from the Bering Strait region helped make it possible.