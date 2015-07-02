Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Download Audio

Walker Delays Payment on Oil Tax Credits

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker is delaying payment of $200 million worth of oil tax credits. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez reports that the veto is the most significant change the governor made to the state budget.

$8.5M In Cuts to Troopers Spread a Thin Force Even Thinner

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Rural residents already complain that state troopers are slow to respond to serious crimes and dangerous situations. But as of July first, 30 state trooper positions have been eliminated. With more lay-offs coming, it's going to get worse -- in both urban and rural Alaska.

Shell Gets Federal Approval to Head North, With Some Stipulations

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

Billions of dollars worth of drilling equipment and support vessels operated by Royal Dutch Shell are sitting out in the Bay in front of Dutch Harbor this week. Many of the local businesses are benefiting from the oil giant’s presence.

Sand Point Post Office Burglars Sentenced

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

Two men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 21 months in federal prison for burglarizing the post office in Sand Point.

Citizens Asked To Weigh In On A Proposed Liquor Store in Bethel

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

An application for Bethel’s first liquor store in four decades is still alive.

Marriage Equality and Mourning: Mildred Boesser Fought Until the End

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

When the Supreme Court legalized same sex marriage nationwide last week, President Obama called the ruling “a consequence of the countless small acts of courage of millions of people across decades who stood up.” Mildred Boesser stood 5 feet tall, and she was one of those people. On the day of the ruling, Boesser was on her deathbed at home in Juneau, surrounded by family.

A Psychologist Follows His Slow-Roasted, Highly Caffeinated Dream

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Tucked among the summer crop of food trucks in Anchorage is a vintage bus, a frying pan, and an exceptionally mellow public school psychologist following a highly-caffeinated dream.

Flying Karamazovs and Friends Bring Chautauqua Spirit to Juneau

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO – Juneau

When the New Old Time Chautauqua marched into a TEDx talk in Seattle in 2012, there were jugglers, marching band musicians with mismatched uniforms, a saxophonist with a fez and a mustachioed ringmaster in a kilt. Now, the motley troupe of almost 60 performers and educators is in Juneau for three days of workshops, shows and activities that start Thursday.