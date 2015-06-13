Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 12, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Mixed Feelings On A New Company's Plans To Drill in Cook Inlet

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

A Texas-based company will begin drilling for oil in Cook Inlet next year using extended-reach oil wells.

Maritime Group Approves Aleutian Shipping 'Buffer Zones'

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

The International Maritime Organization’s Marine Safety Committee is in the middle of its 95th session in London this week. Included on the committee’s agenda is the adoption of five recommended “areas to be avoided” in the Aleutian Chain.

NOAA Investigates Steller Sea Lion Deaths Near Cordova

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is investigating the deaths of several Steller sea lions southwest of Cordova.

Advocacy Group Puts Setnet Restriction Measure on the Ballot

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Alaska Fisheries Conservation Alliance has handed over enough signatures to the state division of elections to get a voter initiative on the 2016 general election ballot.

Cameras May Remedy Gripes With Alaska's Fisheries Observer Program

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Smaller boats in Alaska’s offshore fisheries may no longer have to carry human observers in the future, if a plan to deploy cameras proves feasible.

Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Visits Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem speaks at the University of Alaska Fairbanks tonight.

49 Voices: Matt Williams of Anchorage

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

AK: Ice Dance

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

New York dancer and choreographer Jody Sperling had a rare opportunity last year. She was “artist in residence” aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy while it was on a research mission in the Arctic. Alone on vast ice floes, she danced while no one watched.