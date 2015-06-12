Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Legislature Verges on Gaveling Out

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Nearly two months after its regular deadline, the Alaska Legislature is poised to gavel out. Both chambers have approved a $5 billion dollar operating budget and agreed on a way to pay for the deficit.

'Erin's Law' Unanimously Passes In the Senate

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

As one of its final acts, the Legislature passed the Alaska Safe Children’s Act. After passing in the House during the regular session, the bill passed unanimously in the Senate today.

Murkowski Votes 'Nay' on Icebreaker Provision in Defense Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

In Congress this morning, a U.S. senator proposed adding nearly a billion dollars to a Defense spending bill to acquire an icebreaker – and that senator was not from Alaska. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is normally an ardent advocate for more icebreaking capacity, but she felt compelled to vote against the icebreaker amendment.

Rep. Young Lobbies To Offer Land Allotments For Alaska Native Vietnam Vets

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Congressman Don Young’s subcommittee on Native affairs took testimony today on a bill to re-open land allotment selections for Alaska Natives who served in the military during the Vietnam War.

ACA Subsidies For Alaskans May Be In Jeopardy

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The Supreme Court is expected to decide by the end of this month whether subsidies are legal in Alaska and 33 other states that use the federal health insurance exchange.

Orthodox Cathedral Desecrated During Vandalism Spree in Kodiak

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

A 21-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly vandalizing one of Kodiak's most historic buildings, the Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cathedral, and many of its contents.

Low Oil Prices Haven't Reached Dillingham

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

The drop in oil prices has been bad news for Alaska's state budget, but good news for some Alaskans at the pump. But the gas price has been slow to drop in some Bristol Bay communities, especially Dillingham.

Flight Service from Alaska to Russia's Far East To Resume

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

If you've run out of isolated wilderness to explore in Alaska, there's good news: flights from Anchorage to the remote interior regions of Russia are about to resume.

Feds to Investigate Groundwater Contamination in North Pole

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

State Study Shows 60% Wolf Decline on POW

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The number of wolves on Prince of Wales Island and nearby islands has dropped dramatically, according to a draft report from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Race To Alaska Competitors Close In On Ketchikan

Ruth Eddy, KRBD – Ketchikan

Race To Alaska organizer Jake Beattie is in Ketchikan preparing the finish line for the inaugural 750-mile engineless boat race through the Inside Passage.