Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 3, 2015
Lawmakers Grapple With Budget Impasse
Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau
Between the regular session, the extended session, and now two special sessions, the Legislature has been meeting for 135 days. But even with all the extra time, lawmakers appear no closer to a budget deal than they were a month ago.
State Shutdown Could Mean ‘Conservative’ Fishing Season
Margaret Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines
With a partial government shutdown looming, state agencies are making plans for what services might be reduced without a budget deal by July 1. But salmon don’t care about budgets and money. The fish are coming to Alaska waters whether or not the department of fish and game will have its usual resources to manage them.
Ketchikan Candidate Faces Up to $6,000 in Fines for Campaign Violations
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Ketchikan Independent Representative Dan Ortiz faces up to $6,000 in fines for campaign violations.
On A Mission: Educating Alaskans About Advance Directives
Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage
Talking about death is never easy. But it’s especially difficult in a hospital when a loved one is incapacitated and family members are trying to guess their wishes. Two healthcare workers in Anchorage want to convince Alaskans to have that conversation before a crisis and record their choices in an advance directive.
Dalton To Re-Open, But Repairs Still Needed
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to re-open the flood damaged northern stretch of the Dalton Highway to traffic Friday morning. The opening will follow a nearly three-week closure caused by melt out of unusually heavy overflow ice from the Sag River.
Urban Gatherers Find Free Salads Outside Their Doors
Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage
Looking for salad ingredients? Want a new type of tea? No need to head to the store, just look outside your door--even if you live in the middle of the city. Some Anchorage residents are urban gatherers.
Alaska Eagles Help Supply Lower 48 Tribes
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
When an eagle dies in Alaska, its feathers may end up in a powwow – or on a graduation cap – somewhere in the Lower-48. That’s because of a federal program connecting tribes, raptor centers and wildlife officials.