Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 3, 2015

Lawmakers Grapple With Budget Impasse

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Between the regular session, the extended session, and now two special sessions, the Legislature has been meeting for 135 days. But even with all the extra time, lawmakers appear no closer to a budget deal than they were a month ago.

State Shutdown Could Mean ‘Conservative’ Fishing Season

Margaret Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines

With a partial government shutdown looming, state agencies are making plans for what services might be reduced without a budget deal by July 1. But salmon don’t care about budgets and money. The fish are coming to Alaska waters whether or not the department of fish and game will have its usual resources to manage them.

Ketchikan Candidate Faces Up to $6,000 in Fines for Campaign Violations

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Ketchikan Independent Representative Dan Ortiz faces up to $6,000 in fines for campaign violations.

On A Mission: Educating Alaskans About Advance Directives

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Talking about death is never easy. But it’s especially difficult in a hospital when a loved one is incapacitated and family members are trying to guess their wishes. Two healthcare workers in Anchorage want to convince Alaskans to have that conversation before a crisis and record their choices in an advance directive.

Dalton To Re-Open, But Repairs Still Needed

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to re-open the flood damaged northern stretch of the Dalton Highway to traffic Friday morning. The opening will follow a nearly three-week closure caused by melt out of unusually heavy overflow ice from the Sag River.

Urban Gatherers Find Free Salads Outside Their Doors

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Looking for salad ingredients? Want a new type of tea? No need to head to the store, just look outside your door--even if you live in the middle of the city. Some Anchorage residents are urban gatherers.

Alaska Eagles Help Supply Lower 48 Tribes

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

When an eagle dies in Alaska, its feathers may end up in a powwow – or on a graduation cap – somewhere in the Lower-48. That’s because of a federal program connecting tribes, raptor centers and wildlife officials.