Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 28, 2015

Fed. Jugde Hears Oral Arguments from EPA, Pebble Over Alleged FACA Violations

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Environmental Protection Agency and Pebble Limited Partnership presented oral arguments Thursday over whether or not the EPA violated federal law when it opted to restrict mine waste disposal in Bristol Bay.

Coast Guard Adds Response Vessels in Anticipation of Shell's Arrival

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

Two 25-foot Coast Guard response boats arrived in Dutch Harbor this week. The Coast Guard is preparing for increased marine traffic in the region this summer.

Nome Judge Accused of Misconduct

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

Nome Superior Court Judge Timothy Dooley is facing a host of allegations from a judicial oversight commission for alleged violations of professional conduct—as well as violating sections of state law that the charges say could call his integrity into question.

Alaska LNG Gains Milestone With Export License

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The federal Energy Department announced today it will license Liquified Natural Gas exports from Nikiski, even to countries without a free trade agreement.

Federal Officials to Meet With Forty-Mile Gold Miners

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Top Bureau of Land Management officials are scheduled to meet with Forty Mile area gold miners Friday. The meeting follows recent year's tensions, highlighted by an August 2013 armed raid of several mining operations, led by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Heroin Hits Home: Small Airlines Are The Drug's Inroad

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Federal officials say in 2014 they intercepted nearly ten times as much heroin coming into Alaska than compared to 2013. State law enforcement officials say heroin gets into Bethel mainly on low-security, small airline passenger flights. This is the third and final story in a series about the impacts of heroin in Bethel and how Bethel is fighting it.

#StickFigureAK Uses Art To Spark Community

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

From ancient cave art to bathroom sign indicators, stick figures are everywhere. And so sometimes, we don't really think about them. But The Arc of Anchorage is trying to change that, and the way we see people who experience intellectual disabilities.

Salmon Skin Wallets and Crab Shell Shirts for the Masses

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A small Juneau business launched a Kickstarter this week to crowdsource funds for a unique line of products. The company is hoping it’s onto the next big thing in fashion: clothing and accessories sewn from discarded salmon skin and crab shells.

Need to Get Away? Why Not Build An Airplane

Ashley Gross, KPLU – Seattle

Most of us are firming up our summer plans right about now. For one Seattle family, that means getting their home-built plane ready for their annual trip to the most isolated parts of Alaska.