We are Birch Tappers | INDIE ALASKA

In Alaska where birch trees are plentiful, locals are finding unique ways to use birch sap. Julie Cascio and Valerie Barber are two Alaskans who are exploring creative ways to utilize birch sap, whether it's making syrup or their most recent endeavor, birch soda. They're teaching residents of the Matanuska-Susitna region new tricks to live off their land and the value in doing so.

For more information on how to tap a birch tree visit http://www.uaf.edu/ces/pubs/catalog/detail/index.xml?id=565

