Alaska News Nightly: April 23, 2015

US To Assume Arctic Council Chair Amid Dispute Over Russian Military Moves

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The United States will take over Friday as chair of the Arctic Council, the international body of representatives from eight nations with territory in the region. U.S. delegates say they’ll focus on the impact of climate change on the Arctic and its peoples. Observers say the council’s work won’t be disrupted by divisions among some of its members.

US Senate Confirms Attorney General Nominee Loretta Lynch

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate today voted to confirm Loretta Lynch as attorney general. Both Alaska senators voted against her.

Alaska Miners Dispute Claim That 'Much' Of Alaska's Federal Lands Are Open To Mining

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Alaska mining advocates are taking issue with something Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said last week, while defending federal resource management in Alaska.

Jury Convicts Tanana Man In Evidence Tampering Case

The Associated Press

A jury has convicted a 59-year-old Tanana man on evidence tampering charges after two Alaska State Troopers were shot to death.

The Blind Spot: Quitting Meth Alone, Together

Anne Hillman & Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

This week we’re exploring the Blind Spot, it’s a focus on the teens who are using substances but aren’t being caught by the system that’s set up to help them. In this story, KSKA’s Anne Hillman spoke with a couple relying on each other to get through their past methamphetamine addiction.

UAF Announces Academic Program Cuts, Changes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has released a list of academic program cuts and changes in response to reduced state funding. The cost saving measures are the first of numerous expected as UAF tries to cover a more than $20 million budget hole.

Cessna 185 Makes Emergency Landing In Nome

Francesca Fenzi, KNOM – Nome

A privately-owned Cessna 185 airplane made an emergency landing at Nome’s City Field airport this afternoon.

PSP: With New Lab, STA Takes A Gamble On Shellfish Testing

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Despite the risk of paralytic shellfish poisoning – or PSP – Southeast Alaska has a robust dive fishery that includes geoduck clams. The harvest depends on weekly testing results from the Department of Environmental Conservation laboratory in Anchorage.

This scenario could change in the not-too-distant future.

Gov. Bill Walker Adopted Into Tlingit Clan

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker was recently adopted into the Tlingit Kaagwaantaan Clan. The ceremony happened during the 80th Assembly of the Central Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, where Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott was also given a lifetime achievement award.